भाजपा: पार्टी मुख्यालय पहुंचे जेपी नड्डा, राष्ट्रीय सचिवों से करेंगे मुलाकात

Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda arrives at party headquarters. He will meet national secretaries of the party here.
The BJP chief is expected to visit Goa for two days from July 12 for an organizational meeting. pic.twitter.com/04k76tNhRj— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021
