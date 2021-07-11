बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
BJP chief JP Nadda meeting with national secretaries at party headquarters in Delhi

भाजपा: पार्टी मुख्यालय पहुंचे जेपी नड्डा, राष्ट्रीय सचिवों से करेंगे मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 11 Jul 2021 03:54 PM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा - फोटो : अमर उजाला (फाइल)
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा दिल्ली में पार्टी मुख्यालय पहुंच गए हैं। यहां वह पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय सचिवों के साथ मुलाकात करेंगे। बता दें कि नड्डा 12 जुलाई से संगठन की बैठक के लिए दो दिवसीय दौरे पर गोवा जा सकते हैं। 
india news national bjp jp nadda
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

