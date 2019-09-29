शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   BJP CEC meeting: Narendra modi Amit Shah JP Nadda present at party headquarters

विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक जारी, पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 05:53 PM IST
पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह
पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक पार्टी मुख्यालय में जारी है। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, भाजपा अध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा समेत अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद हैं। 
बताया जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधनसभा चुनाव के लिए पार्टी उम्मीदवारों के नामों पर आज चर्चा हो सकती है। महाराष्ट्र में अबतक भाजपा और शिवसेना में सीटों का औपचारिक एलान नहीं हुआ है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक दोनों पार्टियों के बीच हुए गठबंधन में शिवसेना 126 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी वहीं, भाजपा 144 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। 
bjp central election committee narendra modi amit shah jp nadda election
