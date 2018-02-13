अपना शहर चुनें

BJP के निशाने पर राहुल गांधी, येदुरप्पा ने कहा- मुर्गा खाने के बाद किए मंदिर के दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:13 AM IST
कर्नाटक के भाजपा प्रमुख बीएस येदुरप्पा ने सोमवार को राहुल गांधी पर करारा हमला करते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने जावरी चिकन खाने के बाद मंदिर के दर्शन किए। राहुल गांधी चुनाव पूर्व इस राज्य के दौरे पर हैं। येदुरप्पा ने कन्नड़ में ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि एक तरफ मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया हैं, जो मछली खाने के बाद धर्मस्थल मंजुनाथ के दर्शन करते हैं और दूसरी तरफ राहुल गांधी जावरी मुर्गा खाने के बाद नरसिम्हा स्वामी के दर्शन किए। 

उन्होंने पूछा कि कांग्रेस क्यों लगातार हिंदू भावना को आहत करती है। हर किसी को समान नजर से देखना ही समाजवाद है लेकिन आप मजावाद कर रहे हैं। येदुरप्पा प्रदेश में बीजेपी के मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार हैं। 

पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धरमैया के भगवान मंजुनाथ स्वामी मंदिर में जाने से पहले लंच में मछली खाने पर काफी विवाद हुआ था। बहरहाल, सिद्धरमैया ने इस आलोचना को खारिज कर दिया है। 
