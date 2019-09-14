शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने नियुक्त किए दो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, संजय जायसवाल को बिहार और सतीश पुनिया को राजस्थान की कमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 02:41 PM IST
सतीश पूनिया-संजय जायसवाल (फाइल फोटो)
सतीश पूनिया-संजय जायसवाल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
भाजपा ने शनिवार को दो जिलों के प्रदेशाध्यक्षों की नियुक्ति की है। जिसमें सतीश पूनिया को राजस्थान का और संजय जायसवाल को बिहार का कार्यभार सौंपा गया है। राजस्थान में पहले मदनलाल सैनी राज्य के अध्यक्ष पद का पदभार संभाल रहे थे। लेकिन 25 जून को उनके निधन के बाद से यह पद खाली पड़ा हुआ था। 
प्रदेशाध्यक्षों की नियुक्ति को लेकर भाजपा कार्यालय की ओर से शनिवार को जारी विज्ञप्ति में जानकारी दी गई है। राजस्थान में आमेर से विधायक सतीश पूनिया के हाथों में प्रदेश की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। वहीं बिहार का दारोमदार चंपारण से सांसद डॉक्टर संजय जायसवाल को दिया गया है। 
