Home ›   India News ›   BJP and congress distributes gifts ahead of Karnataka assembly election

कर्नाटक: चुनाव से पहले शुरू हुआ खेल, कोई दे रहा बाइक तो कोई स्मार्टफोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:10 PM IST
BJP and congress distributes gifts ahead of Karnataka assembly election
कर्नाटक में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने इसके लिए पहले ही कमर कस ली है। दोनों ही पार्टियां किसी भी सूरत में चुनाव जीतना चाहती हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए दोनों ने मतदाताओं, कार्यकर्ताओं को लुभाना भी शुरू कर दिया है।

कर्नाटक में लोगों को गिफ्ट, अनाज, पैन, बर्तन जैसी वस्तुए बांटी जा रहे हैं। मतदाताओं को अपना बनाने के मकसद से मौजूदा विधायक और भविष्य में पार्टी के टिकट पाने की उम्मीद लगाए नेता भी इसमें शामिल हैं।वहीं पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को लुभाने के लिए भी पूरा इंतजाम किया गया है। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, भाजपा ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं का खास ख्याल रखते हुए उन्हें मोटरसाइकिल गिफ्ट कर रही है। तो वहीं कांग्रेस अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को स्मार्टफोन गिप्ट कर रही है। 

भाजपा के एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने बताया 'मोटरसाइकिल यूपी और गुजरात चुनाव के दौरान भी बांटी गईं थी और अब कर्नाटक में भी दी जा रही है। हमने कार्यकर्ताओं से मोटरसाइकिल की पेट्रोल टैंक पर कमल का चिह्न चिपकाने के लिए भी कहा है।'

चुनाव से पहले सभी को खुश करने की बड़े दलों के पैसा खर्च करने पर कांग्रेस के एक नेता ने 2013 विधानसभा चुनाव के अनुभवों पर कहा कि 'चुनाव में पैसा खर्च करना ही सबकुछ नहीं होता। ऐसा नहीं है कि जो उम्मीदवार या पार्टी ज्यादा पैसा खर्च करेगी वो जीतेगी। मतदाता अंत में उसे ही वोट देता है जो उसे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित करता है। पहले शराब और नोट बांटकर लोगों को अपनी तरफ खींच लेते थे, लेकिन अब मिडल क्लास के मतदाता एक अच्छी लाइफ जी रहे हैं। ऐसे में राजनेता उन्हें महंगे गिफ्ट बांटने पर मजबूर हुए हैं।'
