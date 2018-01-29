अपना शहर चुनें

चिदंबरम के बयान पर भाजपा का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस ने किया है ईमानदारी से कमाने वालों का अपमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 10:24 AM IST
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पकौड़ा तलने वाले बयान की तीखी आलोचना करने पर भाजपा ने इसका विरोध किया है। मोदी के पकौड़े बेचने वाले शख्स को नौकरी बताने के बाद कांग्रेस नेता ने ट्विटर पर पलटवार किया था। चिदंबरम ने कहा था कि अगर पकौड़े बेचना नौकरी है तो फिर भीख मांगना भी नौकरी है। उनके इस ट्विट के बाद भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर गरीबों का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया है।

भाजपा ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से लिखा है कि ईमानदारी से आजीविका कमाने वाले लोगों की तुलना भिखारियों से कर के कांग्रेस ने एक बार फिर इस देश के प्रत्येक गरीब-मजदूर-किसान और कर्मयोगी का अपमान किया है। एक टीवी इंटरव्यू के दौरान पीएम ने कहा था कि अगर कोई शख्स पकौड़े बेचता है और शाम को अपने घर 200 रुपए ले जाता है तो क्या उसे रोजगार नहीं माना जाएगा। इसी बयान की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर पीएम की आलोचना हुई थी।

चिदंबरम ने सरकार द्वारा नौकरी पैदा करने के दावों पर भी तंज कसा था। उन्होंने कहा था- हमारी कॉमनसेंस पर सरकार द्वारा रोजगार सृजन के झूठे दावों के जरिए होने वाले हमले के लिए तैयार रहें। 2017-18 के दौरान 70 लाख नई नौकरियों के दावे को दो विद्वानों ने पंक्चर कर दिया।


