भुवनेश्वर: अम्फान तूफान के बाद गुलाबी-बैंगनी रंग का हुआ ओडिशा का आकाश, वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

Purple sky makes everything seem magical. This bliss is sprinkled by our almighty after the cyclone passed. #Odisha #Bhubaneswar #India #AmphanUpdates #poem #CyclonicStormAMPHAN pic.twitter.com/HKQNXXXH5l— Arpita Aparajita Badajena (@ArpitaAparajita) May 20, 2020
My city is an example that we bloom with grace no matter how stormy the times be. 🙂— Naimisha (@SpeakNaimisha) May 20, 2020
The evening sky! ❤#Bhubaneswar #Amphan @BBSRBuzz pic.twitter.com/uFq5xAqSuj
Clear sky after cyclone amfan ... Jagannath temple @akshaya_mine @balwantskalewa7 @SRC_Odisha @arvindpadhee @bhaktatripathy @Puri_Official @SPPuri1 pic.twitter.com/0QS8Ye2zYv— akshaya mishra (@akshaya_mine) May 20, 2020
This is the sky of Bhubaneswar after passing cyclone Amphan #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/6q0v80Kprm— Satyaranjan Beura (@SatyaranjanBeu1) May 20, 2020
Bhubaneswar Skies be the best. Cyclone Amphan gone forever. pic.twitter.com/g0bkWQuuCv— Debadutta Samal (@6times6times) May 20, 2020
