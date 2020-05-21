शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Bhubaneswar weather news in hindi: Sky turns pink and purple after amphan cyclone

भुवनेश्वर: अम्फान तूफान के बाद गुलाबी-बैंगनी रंग का हुआ ओडिशा का आकाश, वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 09:00 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भुवनेश्वर: अम्फान तूफान के बाद आसमान
भुवनेश्वर: अम्फान तूफान के बाद आसमान - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
तेज हवाओं और जोरदार बारिश के साथ चक्रवाती तूफान अम्फान ने बुधवार को पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में दस्तक दी। बीते 20 वर्षों में पूर्वी तट से टकराने वाले इस दूसरे सबसे शक्तिशाली तूफान ने भारी तबाही मचाई और अपने रास्ते में आने वाली हर चीज को उखाड़ फेंका। मौसम विभाग द्वारा, 'महातूफान की श्रेणी' में रखे गए इस चक्रवाती तूफान की वजह से दोनों राज्यों में भारी नुकसान हुआ। बंगाल में तो इसकी वजह से 72 लोगों की मौत भी हो गई।
विज्ञापन

हालांकि तबाही के मंजर के बाद ओडिशा के लोगों को प्रकृति का अद्भुत नजारा देखने को मिला, जिसकी तस्वीरें लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर की। ये तेजी से वायरल भी हो गई। दरअसल तूफान के थमने के बाद यहां के बादल गुलाबी और बैगनी रंग में बदल गए।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

भुवनेश्वर के आकाश की तस्वीरों समेत कुछ टवीट्स
विज्ञापन
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' ने CLAT परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए लॉन्च किया क्रैश कोर्स, आज ही लें दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
amphan cyclone amphan cyclone news pink sky in odisha sky turns pink in odisha sky after amphan sky turns purple

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अदिति सिंह
Lucknow

अदिति सिंह को लेकर सियासत गरमाई, जिला अध्यक्ष बोले- हम उन्हें पार्टी विधायक नहीं मानते

21 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: तीन जिलों में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मामले

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
आयुष मंत्रालय के सलाहकार डॉ. मनोज नेसारी ने बताया, क्या करें और क्या न करें
Health & Fitness

कोरोना से बचना है तो करें गर्म पानी का गरारा, जरूरी है च्यवनप्राश और काढ़ा

21 मई 2020

अम्फान तूफान ने मचाई तबाही
India News

तबाही के निशान छोड़ गया 'अम्फान’, हजारों घर बर्बाद, तस्वीरों में देखें भयानक मंजर

21 मई 2020

पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
Television

'बिग बॉस' की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट शहनाज गिल के पिता पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस दर्ज

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
रेलवे
Business Diary

कल से सेवा केंद्रों पर बुक करा सकेंगे टिकट, और ट्रेनों की भी होगी शुरुआत: गोयल

21 मई 2020

दावा है कि इस साल के अंत तक यह दवा बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन के बिना संक्रमण रोकने का दावा, चूहे पर सफल ट्रायल के बाद बढ़ी उम्मीद

21 मई 2020

रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में मिले मंदिर के अवशेष
Lucknow

रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में मिले मंदिर के अवशेष, शिवलिंग और खंडित मूर्तियां, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मई 2020

migrant labour
Lucknow

प्रवासी मजदूरों का दर्द: कहा- बच्चे न होते तो मर जाते, दूसरों की दुत्कार से अच्छा घर जाकर ही रहें

21 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

भोपाल में शादी के दो दिन बाद दुल्हन निकली कोरोना पॉजिटिव, दूल्हे समेत 32 लोग क्वारंटीन

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited