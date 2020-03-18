भीमा कोरेगांव आयोग ने शरद पवार को भेजा समन, चार अप्रैल को होंगे पेश

Bhima Koregaon Commission has summoned Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar to appear before the Commission on 4th April.— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020
The Commission is inquiring into the reasons which led to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/tLJqmHjUBs
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.