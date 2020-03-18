शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon Commission summons Sharad Pawar to appear before Commission on 4th April

भीमा कोरेगांव आयोग ने शरद पवार को भेजा समन, चार अप्रैल को होंगे पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 11:36 AM IST
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिले में 2018 के कोरेगांव भीमा हिंसा मामले की जांच कर रहे आयोग ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को गवाह के तौर पर चार अप्रैल को पेश होने के लिए सम्मन भेजा है। पैनल के वकील आशीष सातपुते ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।
एनसीपी प्रमुख ने बंबई उच्च न्यायालय के पूर्व मुख्य न्यायाधीश जे एन पटेल की अध्यक्षता वाले आयोग के समक्ष आठ अक्टूबर 2018 को एक हलफनामा दायर किया था।
 
 
bhima koregaon sharad pawar commission violence

