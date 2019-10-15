भीमा कोरेगांव: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का सुधा, अरुण और वेरनॉन को जमानत देने से इनकार

Mumbai: Bombay High Court denies bail to activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. pic.twitter.com/qYMSjYwy3q— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
पुलिस का दावा है कि बेहरा ने अपना गुनाह कबूल लिया है। मृतक शिक्षक के आरएसएस से जुड़े होने की वजह से राज्य में इसे लेकर सियासत हो रही थी।
15 अक्टूबर 2019