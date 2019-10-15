शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bhima Koregaon: Bombay HC denies bail to activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves

भीमा कोरेगांव: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का सुधा, अरुण और वेरनॉन को जमानत देने से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:36 AM IST
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
बंबई उच्च न्यायालय ने भीमा कोरेगांव मामले में कार्यकर्ता सुधा भारद्वाज, अरुण फेरेरा और वेरनॉन गोंसाल्विज को जमानत देने से मना कर दिया है।
