विज्ञापन
भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

एएनआई, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 07:29 PM IST
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने रविवार को हिरासत में लिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि चंद्रशेखर आजाद को लुंगरहाउस पुलिस थाना सीमा के तहत सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने से पहले हिरासत में लिया गया है। प्रदर्शनकारियों के पास विरोध के लिए पुलिस की कोई अनुमति नहीं थी।
bhim army chief chandrashekhar azad telangana
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

