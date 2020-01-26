भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर आजाद को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने रविवार को हिरासत में लिया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि चंद्रशेखर आजाद को लुंगरहाउस पुलिस थाना सीमा के तहत सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने से पहले हिरासत में लिया गया है। प्रदर्शनकारियों के पास विरोध के लिए पुलिस की कोई अनुमति नहीं थी।

Hyderabad Police: Chandrashekar Azad has been detained ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC under Lungerhouse police station limits. The protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest. https://t.co/LNdzJ6WQME pic.twitter.com/7IMtgFVoBG