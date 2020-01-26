भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

Hyderabad Police: Chandrashekar Azad has been detained ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC under Lungerhouse police station limits. The protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest. https://t.co/LNdzJ6WQME pic.twitter.com/7IMtgFVoBG— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
गणतंत्र दिवस पर भारत का दम पूरी दुनिया ने देखा। अपाचे, धनुष सहित ऐसा बहुत कुछ था जो इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में पहली बार देखने को मिला।
26 जनवरी 2020