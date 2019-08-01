शहर चुनें

भाजपा ने सभी राज्यसभा सांसदों को जारी किया तीन लाइन का व्हिप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 09:58 PM IST
राज्यसभा
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा ने सभी राज्यसभा सांसदों को शुक्रवार को सदन में उपस्थित रहने के लिए तीन लाइन का व्हिप जारी किया है। दरअसल, सरकार तीन तलाक बिल पास  करवाने के बाद कई और महत्वपूर्ण बिलों को राज्यसभा में पास करवाना चाहती है जिसके मद्देनजर सभी सांसदों को व्हिप जारी किया गया है।
 
rajya sabha upper house three line whip bhajpa three line whip bjp three line whip
