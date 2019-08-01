भाजपा ने सभी राज्यसभा सांसदों को जारी किया तीन लाइन का व्हिप

भाजपा ने सभी राज्यसभा सांसदों को शुक्रवार को सदन में उपस्थित रहने के लिए तीन लाइन का व्हिप जारी किया है। दरअसल, सरकार तीन तलाक बिल पास करवाने के बाद कई और महत्वपूर्ण बिलों को राज्यसभा में पास करवाना चाहती है जिसके मद्देनजर सभी सांसदों को व्हिप जारी किया गया है।

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/U5N7I17PeI