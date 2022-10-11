लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कानूनगो ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में बच्चों को संगठित तरीके से शामिल किया जा रहा है। कांग्रेस बच्चों का दुरुपयोग कर कानून का उल्लंघन कर रही है। हमने कार्रवाई के लिए चुनाव आयोग को लिखा है।
कांग्रेस की 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' में बच्चों के दुरुपयोग को लेकर राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग (NCPCR) ने चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत की है। आयोग के अध्यक्ष प्रियंक कानूनगो ने इस यात्रा को लेकर तंज किया, 'कांग्रेस का जवाहर बाल मंच 'बच्चे जोड़ो' अभियान चला रहा है।
Congress's Jawahar Bal Manch running 'Bacche jodo' campaign.Children are being involved in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in organised way. Cong violating law by misusing children,we've written to EC to take action: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson pic.twitter.com/pLUCgdLCdQ— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
