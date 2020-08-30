पूर्वोत्तर की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर डॉक्टर हैं बेओंंसी लेशराम, कहा- कभी नहीं किया भेदभाव का सामना

I did not face any discrimination in my medical school. They accepted and supported me. I wanted to be in this profession from the very beginning of my life: Beoncy Laishram, first transgender doctor of the northeast. https://t.co/XPAtybzrgu pic.twitter.com/cWR7CT3vYE— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020
