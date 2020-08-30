शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Beoncy Laishram is first transgender doctor of the northeast

पूर्वोत्तर की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर डॉक्टर हैं बेओंंसी लेशराम, कहा- कभी नहीं किया भेदभाव का सामना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Updated Sun, 30 Aug 2020 03:15 AM IST
बेओन्सी लेशराम
बेओन्सी लेशराम - फोटो : ani

बेओंसी लेशराम पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर डॉक्टर हैं। वह राजधानी इम्फाल में शिजा हॉस्पिटल्स एंड रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट में रेजिडेंट मेडिकल ऑफिसर के रूप में कार्यरत हैं।
वे कहती हैं कि हर नर्स और डॉक्टर मेरा सहयोग करते हैं। सभी साथी मेरा सहयोग करते हैं और एक दोस्त की तरह ही मेरे साथ व्यवहार करते हैं।
 
उनका कहना है कि मैंने कभी अपने मेडिकल कॉलेज में किसी तरह के भेदभाव सामना नहीं किया। सभी ने मुझे स्वीकरा किया। मैं अपने जीवन की शुरुआत से ही इस पेशे में रहना चाहती थी।
first transgender doctor northeast beoncy laishram manipur

