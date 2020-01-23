शहर चुनें

Bal Thackeray Birthday 2020 PM Narendra Modi pays tribute, says inspiration for millions

पीएम मोदी ने बाल ठाकरे को उनकी जयंती पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, बताया लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 10:50 AM IST
Bal Thackeray
Bal Thackeray
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शिवसेना संस्थापक बाल ठाकरे को बृहस्पतिवार को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि दी और कहा कि उन्होंने जनता से जुड़े मुद्दों को उठाने से कभी संकोच नहीं किया। बाल ठाकरे का पुणे में 1926 में जन्म हुआ था।
प्रधानमंत्री ने टि्वटर पर लिखा कि महान बालासाहेब ठाकरे को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि। साहसी और अदम्य, वह जन कल्याण के मुद्दों को उठाने से कभी नहीं हिचकिचाए। उन्होंने कहा कि ठाकरे को हमेशा भारतीय लोकाचार और मूल्यों पर गर्व रहा और वह लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा बने रहेंगे।

शिवसेना ने भाजपा के साथ दशकों पुराने गठबंधन को तोड़ते हुए हाल ही में राकांपा और कांग्रेस के समर्थन से महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाई।

