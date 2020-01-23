पीएम मोदी ने बाल ठाकरे को उनकी जयंती पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, बताया लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020
कंगना ने निर्भया के हत्यारों को फांसी दिए जाने में हो रही देरी पर अपना गुस्सा जताते हुए कहा कि निर्भया के दोषियों को जेल में नही बीच चौराहे पर फांसी दी जानी चाहिए।
23 जनवरी 2020