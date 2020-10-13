बैड ब्वॉय बिलेनियर्स: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने चोकसी की याचिका 6 नवंबर तक की स्थगित

Delhi High Court adjourns till November 6, a petition filed by businessman and diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is an accused in the PNB scam, against the Netflix documentary titled 'Bad Boy Billionaires'. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/7aDFTom4gs— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.