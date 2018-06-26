शहर चुनें

लंदन के मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में लगेगा बाबा रामदेव का पुतला 

Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 11:18 AM IST
Baba Ramdev Statue will be found in London Madame Tussauds Museum 
लंदन के मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में जल्द योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव का मोम का पुतला लगने जा रहा है। उनसे पहले स्वामी विवेकानंद का पुतला यहां लगाया जा चुका है। रामदेव ने कहा कि उन्होंने म्यूजियम में पुतला लगाने के लिए सहमति दे दी है। 
उन्होंने बताया कि इससे पूरी दुनिया से आने वाले पर्यटकों में योग और योगी के चरित्र के बारे में जानने की उत्सुकता जाग सकेगी। ऋषियों के साइंटिफिक, सेक्यूलर और सार्वभौमिक ज्ञान का प्रचार होना चाहिए। 

मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में महात्मा गांधी, इंदिरा गांधी, राजीव गांधी, नरेंद्र मोदी, सचिन तेंडुलकर, विराट कोहली, अमिताभ बच्चन, रजनीकांत, सलमान खान, शाहरूख खान, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन के पुतले लगे हुए हैं। 

