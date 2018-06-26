लंदन के मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में लगेगा बाबा रामदेव का पुतला 

मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में वृक्षासन की सूरत व मूरत में ऐसे दिखेंगे@yogrishiramdev @MadameTussauds studio today, a dedicated team of 20 experts took impressions, measurements & matching of eyes, ears, skull & posture by colour, size and recorded details for making wax statue@ANI pic.twitter.com/o28zqW0nmf— tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) June 25, 2018
26 जून 2018