कर्नाटकः कांग्रेस विधायक नारायण राव का कोरोना से निधन, एक सितंबर से अस्पताल में थे भर्ती

Narayan Rao, MLA from Basavakalyan constituency in Bidar District passed away at 3.55 pm today. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital on 1st September. He was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection: Manipal Hospitals#Karnataka— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
