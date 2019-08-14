शहर चुनें

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Dispute sixth day hearing in Supreme Court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में छठे दिन सुनवाई शुरू, रामलला के वकील ने कहा: अयोध्या भगवान राम का जन्म स्थान है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 11:24 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय में राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद जमीन विवाद पर छठे दिन सुनवाई शुरू हो चुकी है। आज भी राम लला के वकील बहस जारी रखेंगे। मालूम हो कि 9 अगस्त से ही इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रोज सुनवाई चल रही है। 
रामलला के वकील ने बहस के दौरान कहा कि हिन्दुओं का विश्वास है कि अयोध्या भगवान राम का जन्म स्थान है इसलिए अदालत को यह जांच नहीं करनी चाहिए कि यह कितना तार्किक है।
 
ayodhya land dispute ayodhya news ram mandir news ram mandir case hearing ayodhya ram mandir
India News

