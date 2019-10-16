शहर चुनें

Ayodhya case supreme court started hearing, CJI says this matter is going to be over by 5 pm today

अयोध्या मामला: सीजेआई ने कहा- अब बहुत हो गया, आज ही पूरी होगी सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 10:51 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उच्चतम न्यायालय में बुधवार को राम जन्मभूमि और बाबरी मस्जिद मामले की लगतार 40वें दिन सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। मामले की सुनवाई करने वाली संवैधानिक पीठ के सभी जज अदालत परिसर पहुंच गए हैं। मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने मंगलवार को दोहराया था कि सभी पक्ष 16 अक्तूबर तक मामले से संबंधित दलीलें पेश कर दें क्योंकि फिर उन्हें फैसला लिखने में चार सप्ताह का समय लगेगा। वहीं आज उन्होंने कहा है कि शाम को पांच बजे मामले की सुनवाई पूरी हो जाएगी।
मुख्य न्यायाधीश गोगोई ने आज अयोध्या मामले में एक पक्ष हिंदू माया सभा के हस्तक्षेप के आवेदन को खारिज करते हुए कहा, 'यह मामला आज शाम को पांच बजे खत्म हो जाएगा। बहुत हो चुका। हम और समय नहीं देंगे।'
Recommended

अयोध्या मामला
India News

राम मंदिर मुद्दा पहली बार 200 साल पहले अंग्रेजी हुकूमत में उठा, अब आई फैसले की घड़ी

16 अक्टूबर 2019

छावनी में हुई तब्दील हुई अयोध्या
Lucknow

फैसले से पहले ही बढ़ाई जाने लगी अयोध्या की सुरक्षा, अग्रिम आदेश तक भेजे गए पुलिस अफसर व सिपाही

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Ayodhya dispute case 40th day of hearing in supreme Court
India News

अयोध्या मामला: आज पूरी हो सकती है सुनवाई, फैसला रखा जा सकता है सुरक्षित

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामले में फैसले की घड़ी नजदीक, आज सुनवाई का अंतिम दिन

16 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या
Lucknow

अयोध्या : त्रेतायुग जैसी सजेगी अयोध्या, 5.51 लाख दीपोत्सव से बनेगा ये विश्व रिकॉर्ड

15 अक्टूबर 2019

राम मंदिर
India News

अयोध्या मामले पर सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई ने दोहराई अपनी बात, कहा- कल सुनवाई का आखिरी दिन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

ayodhya case ranjan gogoi hearing
ऑड-ईवन
India News

ऑड ईवन स्कीम : नियम तोड़ने पर देना होगा 4 हजार का जुर्माना, बाइक सवारों को मिली छूट

दिल्ली में सम विषम योजना लागू होने के दौरान कानून तोड़ने पर वाहन चालकों जुर्माने के तौर पर मोटी रकम चुकानी होगी। गलती पकड़ी जाने पर 4,000 रुपये जुर्माना पड़ेगा।

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Mob Lynching
India News

तेलंगाना: मंदिर में चोरी के आरोप में भीड़ ने की युवक की पिटाई, अस्पताल में हुई मौत

16 अक्टूबर 2019

चुनाव, महाराष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: खामोश मुस्लिमों का दिल जीतने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे फडणवीस, पसोपेश में कांग्रेस-एनसीपी 

16 अक्टूबर 2019

ईडी अधिकारी पी चिदंबरम से पूछताछ के लिए तिहाड़ पहुंच गए हैं
India News

ईडी अधिकारियों ने तिहाड़ में पी चिदंबरम से की पूछताछ, बेटा और पत्नी भी थे मौजूद

16 अक्टूबर 2019

पालघर में इमारत का स्लैब गिरा
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पालघर में गिरा इमारत का स्लैब, फंसी पांच साल की बच्ची

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Top news of 16th October
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Has the scattered and stray Congress already laid down its arms
India News

महाराष्ट्रः बिखरी और लडखड़ाती कांग्रेस क्या पहले ही हथियार डाल चुकी है?

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ग्लोबल हैंडवाशिंग डे: रोबोट ने केरल के बच्चों को सिखाया स्वच्छता का पाठ

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Brain stroke
India News

देश भर में तैयार होगा स्ट्रोक मैप, एम्स के डॉक्टरों ने शुरू किया जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

16 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय गुलाटी और फत्तोमल पंजाबी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएमसी घोटाला बना जानलेवा: तीन ग्राहकों की मौत, दो को दिल का दौरा, एक ने की खुदकुशी  

16 अक्टूबर 2019

