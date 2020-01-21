शहर चुनें

अयोध्या मामले में अब क्यूरेटिव याचिका दाखिल, पीसी पार्टी ने खटखटाया सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 12:41 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि मामले को लेकर पीस पार्टी ने मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में क्यूरेटिव पिटिशन (सुधारात्मक याचिका) दायर की है। पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं के खारिज होने के बाद पीस पार्टी ने सुधारात्मक याचिका दायर करने का फैसला लिया है। 
पीस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अय्यूब ने 9 नवंबर के फैसले पर दोबारा विचार की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला आस्था के आधार पर लिया गया था। गौरतलब है कि 12 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पीस पार्टी समेत 19 पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं को खारिज किया था।


 
supreme court ram mandir ayodhya verdict
