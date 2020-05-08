शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Aviation Ministry says viral video showing passengers arguing over being charged thrice than normal fare is fake

एयर इंडिया में शुल्क को लेकर बहस करते यात्रियों के वीडियो को मंत्रालय ने बताया फर्जी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 12:35 PM IST
एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो)
एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रेस सूचना कार्यालय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय के हवाले से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो को फर्जी बताया है। वीडियो में दिखाया जा रहा है कि एयर इंडिया के विमान में यात्री इस बात को लेकर बहस कर रहे हैं कि उनसे सामान्य किराए से तीन गुना ज्यादा किराया वसूला जा रहा है और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन किए बिना उन्हें ले जाया जा रहा है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि यह वीडियो पड़ोसी एयरलाइंस का है।
