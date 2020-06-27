शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   ATC asked pilots of all airlines to take necessary precautions during landing & take off in view of locust swarms 

टिड्डियों के डर से एटीसी ने पायलट्स से कहा लैंडिंग और टेक-ऑफ के समय बरतें सावधानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 12:54 PM IST
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो)
टिड्डी दल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल (एटीसी) ने सभी एयरलाइंस के पायलटों को टिड्डियों के झुंड के मद्देनजर लैंडिंग और टेक-ऑफ के दौरान आवश्यक सावधानी बरतने को कहा है। टिड्डियों के झुंड को हवाई अड्डे और गुरुग्राम-द्वारका राजमार्ग के क्षेत्रों के पास देखा गया है। निगरानी टीम ने मामले की जांच कर रही है। संचालन अब तक सामान्य है।
air traffic control precautions airlines locust swarms landing

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

