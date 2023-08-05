Assam: डूरंड कप-2023 के उद्घाटन समारोह में बोले राजनाथ सिंह- फुटबॉल सिर्फ खेल नहीं, बल्कि एक भावना है

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शनिवार को असम के कोकराझार में डूरंड-कप 2023 के उद्घाटन समारोह को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने सुना था कि भारत का पूरा पूर्वोत्तर क्षेत्र फुटबॉल के प्रति अपने उत्साह के लिए जाना जाता है... डूरंड कप को लेकर मैं सभी के बीच जो उत्साह देख रहा हूं, उसने मुझे भरोसा दिलाया है कि पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों के दिलों तक पहुंचने का रास्ता फुटबॉल के माध्यम से है। फुटबॉल के लिए यह जुनून भारत में बहुत कम जगहों पर देखने को मिलता है।'
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Football is not just a game but an emotion...In the 1970s, a civil war broke out in Nigeria. Thousands of people had lost their lives in that war, and the atmosphere was extremely tense. But when Brazilian player Pele reached there… pic.twitter.com/RAS7E3cbl9— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
