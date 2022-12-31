Assam: मानस नेशनल पार्क में पर्यटक वाहन का पीछा करता दिखा गैंडा, देखें वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Baksa, Assam | One-horned rhinoceros seen chasing tourist vehicle in Manas National Park, video goes viral— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
"This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported," says Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, Manas National Park
(Viral visuals confirmed by Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/WqLJP006x9
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.