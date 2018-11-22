शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Assam: One dead, one injured in a blast in a shop in Demow town in Sivasagar district

असम में ग्रेनेड से हमला, एक की मौत एक घायल, उल्फा का हाथ होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 06:33 PM IST
bomb blast (File Photo)
असम में ग्रेनेड से हमला किया गया है। इस हमले में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। जबकि एक व्यक्ति घायल बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस घटना को अंजाम देने के पीछे उल्फा संगठन का हाथ बताया जा रहा है। 
