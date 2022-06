Assam KAAC Election Result: भाजपा की एकतरफा जीत, सभी 26 सीटें जीतीं, कांग्रेस का नहीं खुला खाता

We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row.

After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas