Home ›   India News ›   Assam: Income Tax department detects alleged unaccounted income of more than 150 crore after raiding premises of leading coal traders

असम: कोयला व्यापारियों के यहां आयकर के छापे, 150 करोड़ से ज्यादा की अघोषित आय का पता चला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Mon, 07 Dec 2020 09:02 PM IST
आयकर विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को बताया कि विभाग ने असम के प्रमुख कोयला व्यापारियों के यहां छापेमारी की थी। इस छापेमारी में 150 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कथित अघोषित आय का पता चला है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

