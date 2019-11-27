शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Assam Govt prohibits manufacturing, storage, transportation, sale of gutkha, pan masala

असम सरकार ने गुटका व पान मसाला पर लगाई पाबंदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 09:13 PM IST
बिहार व पश्चिम बंगाल के बाद अब असम सरकार ने भी गुटके व पान मसाला पर पाबंदी लगा दी है। फिलहाल यह पाबंदी एक साल तक लागू रहेगी। राज्य सरकार के खाद्य सुरक्षा मंत्रालय की ओर से यहां जारी एक अधिसूचना में इसकी जानकारी दी गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि गुटका व पान मसाला के निर्माण, वितरण व बिक्री पर तत्काल प्रभाव से पाबंदी लगा दी गई है।
assam govt ban on gutkha ban on pan masala sarbanada sonowal
