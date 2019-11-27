असम सरकार ने गुटका व पान मसाला पर लगाई पाबंदी

Assam Government prohibits manufacturing, storage, transportation, display, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala or any chewing material containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients, for a period of 1 year. pic.twitter.com/LYF9YCNOMI— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
शुरुआती दौर में सोनिया गांधी शिवसेना के साथ किसी भी तरह के गठबंधन के सख्त खिलाफ थीं और राहुल गांधी अभी भी इसे लेकर पूरी तरह सहज नहीं हैं।
27 नवंबर 2019