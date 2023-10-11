Israel Hamas War: 'तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति में देशहित का बलिदान', हिमंता बिस्व सरमा ने कांग्रेस पर बोला हमला

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2023
All 3
❌Do not condemn Hamas
❌Do not deplore terror attack on Israel
❌Silent on hostages - women & children
Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Cong’s DNA. pic.twitter.com/9ykMvQk4WL
