Assam: सीएम सरमा ने 'स्वनिर्भर नारी' योजना का किया शुभारंभ, बोले- हैंडलूम उद्योग को पावरलूम से गंभीर खतरा

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने शुक्रवार को 'गमोसा' (तौलिया या रूमालफ) सहित राज्य के कई पारंपरिक कपड़ों की वस्तुओं के पावरलूम उत्पादन पर सरकारी प्रतिबंध के बारे में अधिक जागरूकता पर जोर दिया, ताकि हथकरघा क्षेत्र जीवित रह सके और समृद्ध हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड महामारी से उत्पन्न स्थिति समेत विभिन्न चुनौतियों का सामना कर रहे हथकरघा उद्योग को पावरलूम उद्योग से सबसे ज्यादा खतरा है।

Woman empowerment is our priority.



Happy to launch Swanirbhar Nari scheme under which gamosa/aronai & other handloom products will be procured from 4.8 lakh female weavers through 100 procurement centres set up for the purpose.