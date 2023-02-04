Tripura: 'हमने बाबर को हटा दिया और राम मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू किया', त्रिपुरा की रैली में गरजे असम के सीएम

त्रिपुरा में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं की रैली लगातार जारी है। इसी क्रम में आज बनमालीपुर में जनसभा को संबोधित करने के लिए असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने कांग्रेस के साथ-साथ मुगल शासकों पर भी खूब बरसे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने संकल्प लिया था कि अगर हमारी सरकार सत्ता में आई तो राम जन्मभूमि पर राम मंदिर का निर्माण करेंगे। बाबर ने उस भूमि पर कब्जा कर लिया था जहां भगवान राम का जन्म हुआ था। आज हमने बाबर को हटा दिया और एक भव्य राम मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू किया।

#WATCH | "We had resolved to construct Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi if our Govt comes to power...Babur had occupied the land where Lord Ram was born. Today we removed Babur & started the construction of a grand Ram Temple," says Assam CM HB Sarma, in Banamalipur, Tripura (03.02) pic.twitter.com/gfzdFmF7tW