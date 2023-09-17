Assam: कांग्रेस के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में भारत के नक्शे से पूर्वोत्तर गायब, सीएम हिमंत ने राहुल गांधी को घेरा

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधते हुए दावा किया कि कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए गए भारत के नक्शे से उत्तर पूर्वी क्षेत्र गायब है। सरमा ने कांग्रेस के आधिकारिक 'एक्स' हैंडल से एक एनिमेटेड वीडियो का स्क्रीनशॉट साझा किया, जिसमें कार्टून चरित्रों की तस्वीरें हैं जो प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राहुल गांधी से मिलती जुलती हैं। साथ में एक नक्शा है जिसमें उत्तर पूर्व दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है।

Seems the Congress party has secretly struck a deal to sell the entire land of North East to some neighbouring country. Is this why Rahul went abroad? Or has the party given membership to Sharjeel Imam? pic.twitter.com/oO9fLp86p8