यूपी दंगा: संगीत सोम समेत 131 मामलों की वापसी का रास्ता साफ, ओवैसी भड़के

They're making mockery of Constitution&IPC. Govt should take action against those because of whom around 50,000 people became refugees (Muzaffarnagar). BJP is ruling by rule of religion & not by rule of law: Asaduddin Owaisi on UP Govt's initiation on withdrawal of 131 riot cases pic.twitter.com/X3j1pLH0s4— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन के आरएसएस पर दिए बयान पर सियासी पारा चढ़ गया है।
22 मार्च 2018