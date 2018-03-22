शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Asaduddin Owaisi Said, yogi government is making mockery of Constitution

यूपी दंगा: संगीत सोम समेत 131 मामलों की वापसी का रास्ता साफ, ओवैसी भड़के

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 03:29 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi Said, yogi government is making mockery of Constitution
AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर निशाना साधा है। यूपी सरकार द्वारा दंगों के 131 मामलों की वापसी पर ओवैसी ने सवाल उठाए। उन्होंने कहा कि संविधान और IPC का मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। सरकार को ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कदम उठाना चाहिए जिनकी वजह से 50 हजार लोग शरणार्थी बन गए। 
उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी धर्म से शासन कर रही है, कानून से नहीं कर रही। आपको बता दें कि योगी सरकार ने दंगे के आरोप में दर्ज मुकदमों को वापस लेना शुरू कर दिया है। मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली दंगों से जुड़े 131 केस वापस लिये जा रहे हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि 2013 में मुजफ्फरनगर और शामली में हुए दंगों में 5 सौ से ज्यादा मुकदमे दर्ज हुए थे, इन दंगों में 63 लोगों की मौत हुई थी और 50 हजार लोग विस्थापित हुए थे। 

दंगों में बीजेपी विधायक संगीत सोम और सुरेश राणा भी आरोपी हैं। आपको बता दें कि 131 मामलों में से 13 हत्या और 11 हत्या की कोशिश के हैं। योगी सरकार जिन मामलों को वापस ले रही है उसमे कई जघन्य अपराधों की श्रेणी में आते हैं। 

मीडिया रिपोर्टस के मुताबिक हालही में यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ और बीजेपी सांसद संजीव बालियान की अगुवाई में तीन खाप प्रतिनिधिमंडल के बीच मीटिंग हुई थी। इस मीटिंग में ही मुकदमों को वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया पर सहमति बनी थी। 

खाप प्रतिनिधिमंडल से बातचीत के बाद सीएम योगी ने विश्वास दिलाया था कि दंगा मामले में वह अधिकारियों से बातचीत करेंगे और आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे। सीएम ने इस मामले में जिलों के डीएम से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। जिसके बाद केस वापस लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई।

 
 

RELATED

asaduddin owaisi aimim yogi adityanath

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ye Hai Mohabbatein
Television

लंदन में मौज कर रहे हैं 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' के एक्टर्स, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff
Bollywood

पिता के साथ काम करने की बात पर टाइगर ने रखी ऐसी शर्त, टेंशन में आ सकते हैं जैकी

22 मार्च 2018

5 things not to carry in purse otherwise always crises of money
Spirituality

अपने पर्स में भूलकर भी नहीं रखें ये 5 सामान, यकीनन हर समय पैसे की तंगी बनी रहेगी

22 मार्च 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

'मनमर्जियां' में अभिषेक को देखकर बिग बी को आई अपने नाना जी की याद, शेयर की तस्वीर

22 मार्च 2018

Comedian Actor Varun Dhawan wants to legalise marijuana in India
Bollywood

अगर ऐसा हुआ तो देश में 'गांजा' लीगल कर देंगे ये एक्टर-कॉमेडियन, बस एक शर्त है

22 मार्च 2018

Dipika Kakar
Television

शादी के 1 महीने बाद 'ससुराल सिमर का' एक्ट्रेस हुईं इमोशनल, शोएब के लिए किया था धर्म परिवर्तन

22 मार्च 2018

world last white rino
Amazing Animals

दुनिया का आखिरी 'सफेद गैंडा' जिसकी डेटिंग ऐप 'टिंडर' पर भी थी प्रोफाइल, अनोखी थी वजह

22 मार्च 2018

Kaala Karikalan
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, अब नहीं टलेगी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

22 मार्च 2018

राज कुमार राव
Bollywood

क्या सच में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ काम नहीं करना चाहता ये स्टार, जानें क्या है सच्चाई

22 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान के 'कृष्ण' बनने को लेकर विवाद, एक ट्वीट से छिड़ गई 'महाभारत'

22 मार्च 2018

Most Read

केरल मुख्यमंत्री की टिप्पणी पर बाबा रामदेव का बयान
India News

केरल के सीएम पिनाराई विजयन ने RSS पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, समर्थन में उतरे बाबा रामदेव

केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन के आरएसएस पर दिए बयान पर सियासी पारा चढ़ गया है।

22 मार्च 2018

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

FB डाटा पर संग्राम: राहुल के बयान पर बीजेपी का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस 5 महीने से चुप क्यों है?

22 मार्च 2018

जल दिवस
India News

विश्व जल दिवस: पानी नहीं मिलने पर किस तरह होती है मौत?

22 मार्च 2018

KC TYAGI
India News

फेसबुक डाटा लीक मामला: केसी त्यागी के बेटे का नाम आया सामने, जेडीयू ने मांगी सफाई

22 मार्च 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: यूपी में बदल रहे हैं पल-पल समीकरण, जानें क्या है वोटों का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

BrahMos missile was successfully tested from Rajasthan Pokhran test range
India News

सुपरसोनिक मिसाइल 'ब्रह्मोस' का पोखरण से सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण, दुश्मनों के उड़ाएगी होश

22 मार्च 2018

nirmala sitharam
India News

शहीदों के परिजनों को मोदी सरकार ने दी राहत, उठाएगी बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा

22 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- हमारे पाले में है गेंद, नीतीश कुमार नहीं तोड़ेंगे गठबंधन

22 मार्च 2018

Air Force Chief Said, india is strong against china
India News

वायु सेना प्रमुख बोले- चीन के खिलाफ मजबूत स्थिति में भारत, जरूरी चीजों की लिस्ट सरकार को भेजी

22 मार्च 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

बच्चियों से रेप करने वालों को फांसी देना कितना कारगर होगा?

22 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

Video: अब एडलट्स साइट नहीं, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट को दिन-रात सर्च कर रहे हैं भारतीय

मगर अब एक और रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसके मुताबिक एक सरकारी वेबसाइट को सर्च करने में भारतीयों ने पोर्न वेबसाइट और कंटेंट सर्च को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

22 मार्च 2018

जग्गा कालिया 1:30

सिर से जुड़े इन बच्चों को AIIMS ने दी थी नई जिंदगी, जानिए किस हालात में हैं अब

22 मार्च 2018

पानी 3:32

भारत के इस मेट्रो शहर में कुछ दिनों में बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेंगे लोग

22 मार्च 2018

पेयजल 3:00

गंगा-यमुना का देश बूंद बूंद पानी को तरसेगा, इस कतार में शामिल हुआ भारत

22 मार्च 2018

WALK 3:02

अगर खाना खाकर टहलते हैं आप, तो काम की है ये खबर

22 मार्च 2018

Recommended

एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदउद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

ट्रिपल तलाक पर ओवैसी बोले- मिस्टर मोदी आंखे खोलो और दिमाग से पर्दे हटाओ

10 मार्च 2018

एआईएमआईएम के नेता और सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

सीरिया बयान पर ओवैसी ने श्रीश्री पर कसा तंज- न तो उसे संविधान पर भरोसा है न कानून पर

6 मार्च 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi Said, country fed up with BJP governance & Congress is not a viable option
India News

ओवैसी बोले- जनता बीजेपी से परेशान, कांग्रेस व्यवहारिक विकल्प नहीं

4 मार्च 2018

Union minister Giriraj Singh slams asaduddin owaisi for ram temple issue
India News

भाजपा के मंत्री बोले- ओवैसी के दिल में जिन्ना का जिन्न, क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा राम मंदिर?

26 फरवरी 2018

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

ओवैसी के बयान पर स्वामी का तंज, पूछा- क्या सेना पर हमला करने वाले मुस्लिमों को गिन सकते हैं?

15 फरवरी 2018

congress leader gives reaction on owaisi remark over nationalist muslims
Delhi NCR

ओवैसी के पक्ष में उतरे संदीप दीक्षित, कहा- मुस्लिम भी करते हैं देश सेवा

14 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.