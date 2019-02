Asaduddin Owaisi: A soldier of Mohammed does not kill a person, he is merciful towards humanity. You are Jaish-e-Shayateen, Jaish-e-Iblis. Mazood Azhar, you are not a Maulana, you are a disciple of the devil. It is not Laskhar-e-Taiba, it is Lashkar-e-Shayateen. (23.02.2019) https://t.co/plxp1pjnYU