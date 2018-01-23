Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Asaduddin Owaisi said Justice for women is an excuse the target is Shariat

ओवैसी ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- 15 लाख नहीं तो 15 हजार ही दे दो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरंगाबाद Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 08:27 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi said Justice for women is an excuse the target is Shariat
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के तीन तलाक के खिलाफ प्रस्तावित बिल लाने पर एमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने एक बार फिर भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन तलाक के जरिए महिलाओं को न्याय दिलाना तो एक बहाना है, निशाना तो शरीयत है।

ओवैसी ने मोदी को हर भारतीय के खाते में 15 लाख रुपए दिए जाने के कथित वादे की याद दिलाते हुए कहा कि आगामी बजट में तीन तलाक मिलने वाली महिलाओं को 15 हजार देने का प्रावधान होना चाहिए। 15 लाख नहीं तो 15 हजार ही दे दो मित्रों। केंद्र सरकार ने मुस्लिम महिला (विवाह अधिकार संरक्षण) विधेयक 2017 (तीन तलाक) के मुद्दे पर कहा है कि यह धर्म या विश्वास का मुद्दा नहीं, बल्कि लैंगिक समानता और लैंगिक न्याय का मुद्दा है।

बता दें कि असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लोकसभा में तीन तलाक विधेयक का विरोध किया था। हालांकि उनके सभी संशोधन खारिज हो गए थे। सरकार द्वारा प्रस्तावित बिल में कहा गया है कि तीन तलाक गैरकानूनी और दंडनीय अपराध माना जाएगा। इसमें पीड़िता को पति से गुजारा भत्ता और बच्चों को रोजमर्रा की जरूरतों के लिए सहायता दी जाएगी।
 

