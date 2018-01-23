'Justice for women is an excuse, the target is Shariat': Asaduddin Owaisi on Triple Talaq, also said that, 'money should be allocated in budget to give Rs 15 thousand per month to women who have been given #TripleTalaq, 15 lakh nahi to 15 hazar hi dedo mitron' pic.twitter.com/KkYZhAN5Bj