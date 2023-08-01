Gyanvapi Row: ओवैसी ने ज्ञानवापी पर सीएम योगी के बयान की निंदा की, बताया न्यायिक सीमा का उल्लंघन

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के ज्ञानवापी पर दिए गए बयान की एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने निंदा की है। हैदराबाद के सांसद ओवैसी ने सोमवार को कहा कि सीएम योगी जानते हैं कि पूरा मामला अदालत में है। मुस्लिम पक्ष ने एएसआई से ज्ञानवापी परिसर के सर्वे करवाने के आदेश को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दे रखी है और कुछ दिन में इसका फैसला आना है। इसके बावजूद सीएम योगी का इस प्रकार बयान देना न्यायिक सीमा का उल्लंघन है।

