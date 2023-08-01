Gyanvapi Row: ओवैसी ने ज्ञानवापी पर सीएम योगी के बयान की निंदा की, बताया न्यायिक सीमा का उल्लंघन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के ज्ञानवापी पर दिए गए बयान की एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने निंदा की है। हैदराबाद के सांसद ओवैसी ने सोमवार को कहा कि सीएम योगी जानते हैं कि पूरा मामला अदालत में है। मुस्लिम पक्ष ने एएसआई से ज्ञानवापी परिसर के सर्वे करवाने के आदेश को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दे रखी है और कुछ दिन में इसका फैसला आना है। इसके बावजूद सीएम योगी का इस प्रकार बयान देना न्यायिक सीमा का उल्लंघन है।
#WATCH | On UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Gyanvapi statement, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says "CM Yogi knows that the Muslim side has opposed ASI survey in Allahabad High Court and the judgement will be given in a few days, still he gave such a controversial statement, this is judicial… pic.twitter.com/IuBSqMHepv— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
