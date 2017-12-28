बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कांग्रेस के 133वें स्थापना दिवस पर बोले राहुल राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए झूठ बोलती है भाजपा
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:53 AM IST
कांग्रेस
के 133वें स्थापना दिवस पर आज पार्टी अध्यक्ष
राहुल गांधी
हेडक्वाटर पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने सलामी देते हुए पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात की है। ये स्थापना दिवस पार्टी के लिए इसलिए खास है क्योंकि पार्टी अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद राहुल ने पहली बार झंडा फहराया है।
राहुल ने इस दौरान भारतीय जनता पार्टी (
बीजेपी
) और केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी राजनीति के लिए झूठ बोलती है और इसी वजह से भीम राव अंबेडकर का बनाया हुआ संविधान आज खतरे में हैं। राहुल ने कहा कि ये कांग्रेस का दायित्व है कि वे संविधान की रक्षा करें।
बता दें कि 28 दिसंबर 1885 को कांग्रेस की स्थापना की गई थी। कांग्रेस के इतिहास को देखा जाए तो 43 साल तक नेहरू-गांधी परिवार के लोग पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रहे हैं। वहीं देश की सत्ता पर कांग्रेस का दबदबा कायम रहा है, देश की आजादी के 70 सालों में 52 सालों तक कांग्रेस की सरकार रही है।
पढ़ें: कांग्रेस की कमान संभालने के बाद राहुल गांधी सांसदों और नेताओं से आज करेंगे डिनर पर चर्चा
