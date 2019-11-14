शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Article 370 SC will give final hearing in petitions filed by Kashmir Times editor on December 10

अनुच्छेद 370: अनुराधा भसीन की याचिका पर 10 दिसंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनाएगा फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 12:52 PM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कश्मीर टाइम्स की संपादक अनुराधा भसीन और अन्य द्वारा दाखिल याचिकाओं पर अंतिम सुनवाई के लिए 10 दिसंबर की तारीख तय की है। याचिकाकार्ताओं का कहना है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 के ज्यादातर प्रावधानों को निरस्त किए जाने के बाद घाटी में संचार और अन्य प्रतिबंध जारी है। अदालत ने केंद्र सरकार से कहा है कि वह इस मामले में 22 नवंबर को जवाबी हलफनामा दाखिल करे। 
विज्ञापन

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

गिरीश चंद्र मुर्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही हो सकते हैं विधानसभा चुनाव, उपराज्यपाल मुर्मू ने दिए संकेत

14 नवंबर 2019

घाटी के हालात
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 101 दिन बाद कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात, बदलते माहौल की गवाह ये तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर (फाइल फोटो)
World

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानवाधिकारों की स्थिति पर सुनवाई करेगा अमेरिकी कांग्रेस का समूह

13 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
britain
International

अनुच्छेद 370 ब्रिटिश चुनावों में बना नया मुद्दा, लेबर पार्टी सतर्क

12 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया हलफनामा, कहा- अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाना सही कदम

12 नवंबर 2019

श्रीनगर ट्रेन सेवा
Jammu

कश्मीर में तीन महीने से बंद रेल सेवा आज से होगी शुरू, श्रीनगर-बनिहाल के बीच रेलवे ने किया ट्रायल रन

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
article 370 supreme court anuradha bhasin central government
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: बांग्लादेश का पाचवां विकेट गिरा, अश्विन दिग्गजों की खास क्लब में हुए शामिल

14 नवंबर 2019

मृतक के परिजन से अभद्रता पर मुख्यमंत्री नाराज।
Lucknow

यूपी: मृतक के परिजनों से अभद्रता पर अमेठी के डीएम प्रशांत शर्मा को हटाया गया

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

जानें, राफेल, राहुल गांधी और सबरीमाला मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या दिया फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

deepak kalal
Bollywood

मेट्रो में दीपक कलाल की हुई थी पिटाई, अब पीएम मोदी का नाम लेकर लड़की को दी धमकी

14 नवंबर 2019

deepveer
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को इटली से ब्याह कर लाए थे रणवीर सिंह, एक बार फिर देखें पूरा Wedding Album

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अपनी मां के साथ गौरव
India News

विधवा मां के लिए आत्मनिर्भर योग्य वर खोजता बेटा

14 नवंबर 2019

uddhav thackeray and sharad pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सरकार बनाने को लेकर शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी में करीब-करीब सहमति

14 नवंबर 2019

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल और कटरीना कैफ के बीच बढ़ रही हैं करीबियां, LEAKED हुई डिनर डेट की फोटो

14 नवंबर 2019

Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram Leela
Bollywood

जब डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी KISS करते रहे दीपिका-रणवीर, ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

14 नवंबर 2019

VHP divided into two camps for the construction of Ram temple
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के निर्माण को लेकर दो खेमों में बंटी विहिप, अधिकार पर तकरार

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी-रविशंकर प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राफेल पर सरकार को क्लीनचिट: भाजपा बोली- सत्यमेव जयते, देश से माफी मांगें राहुल

इसे लेकर भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते हुए कहा कि राहुल गांधी को देश से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
India News

वायु प्रदूषण: भारत कैसे बना दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित देश

14 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बालासाहेब के कमरे में 50-50 पर हुई बात, अब झूठ बोल रही भाजपा: संजय राउत

14 नवंबर 2019

इंदिरा जयसिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आनंद ग्रोवर और इंदिरा जयसिंह को जारी किया नोटिस

14 नवंबर 2019

बाल दिवस
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण बद से बदतर, बाल दिवस पर बच्चे घरों में कैद होने को विवश

14 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, सबरीमाला और चौकीदार चोर है पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, जानिए खास बातें

14 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में बिल लाएगी सरकार

14 नवंबर 2019

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट बिल
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

14 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार को क्लीनचिट, राफेल सौदे की नहीं होगी कोई जांच

14 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'चौकीदार चोर है' पर राहुल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी नसीहत, माफी स्वीकार

14 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में बिल लाया जाएगा। सूत्रों से खबरे है कि इसके लिए सरकार कवायद शुरू कर चुकी है। पूरी खबर इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए।

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला केस 1:27

फिर फंसा सबरीमाला केस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा पिछला फैसला, अब 7 जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन कैंसिल 2:03

कोहरे को देखते हुए पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की 28 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई ट्रेनों का बदला रूट

14 नवंबर 2019

आरटीआई 5:49

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ का बड़ा फैसला, 'CJI दफ्तर भी आरटीआई के दायरे में'

13 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह 5:51

महाराष्ट्र संग्राम पर पहली बार बोले अमित शाह- 'हम शिवसेना की मौजूदा शर्त नहीं मानेंगे'

13 नवंबर 2019

Related

राफेल
India News

राफेल विमान की खूबियों से लेकर विवाद तक, यहां जानिए सबकुछ

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला केस
India News

फिर फंसा सबरीमाला केस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा पिछला फैसला, अब 7 जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर: अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सात जजों की पीठ करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा मे शामिल होते बागी विधायक
India News

कर्नाटक: भाजपा में शामिल हुए 15 बागी विधायक, पार्टी दे सकती है उपचुनाव में टिकट

14 नवंबर 2019

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

जानें, राफेल, राहुल गांधी और सबरीमाला मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या दिया फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

Sabarimala temple
India News

क्या है सबरीमाला मंदिर मामला, इसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बड़ी पीठ के समक्ष क्यों भेजा

14 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited