Home ›   India News ›   around 73 lakh domestic passengers travelled by sir in December 2020 says DGCA

विमान यात्रा: दिसंबर 2020 में 73.27 लाख घरेलू यात्री, 2019 के मुकाबले 43 फीसदी कम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:14 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

ख़बर सुनें
भारत की विमानन नियामक नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि दिसंबर 2020 में 73.27 लाख घरेलू यात्रियों ने हवाई यात्रा की। डीजीसीए ने बताया कि इसकी साल 2019 की इसी अवधि से तुलना करें तो यह 43.72 फीसदी कम रहा। बता दें कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण महीनों तक हवाई यातायात सेवा प्रभावित रही थी, जो अभी तक पूरी तरह से पटरी पर नहीं आ सकी है। 
india news national directorate general of civil aviation domestic air passengers domestic air passenger traffic india air travel december 2020

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

