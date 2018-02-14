हनी ट्रैप केस: एक और आर्मी ऑफिसर पर लगे आरोप, खुफिया एजेंसी ने हिरासत में लिया

Madhya Pradesh: Army officer of Lt Colonel rank detained in Jabalpur over a honey trap case. Officer is working in the Jabalpur workshop & has been detained by the counter intelligence wing of the Army. pic.twitter.com/EjhxX545qI— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
14 फरवरी 2018