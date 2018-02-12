अपना शहर चुनें

तीन दिन के दौरे पर नेपाल पहुंचे सेना प्रमुख जनरल रावत 

एजेंसी, काठमांडू Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:13 PM IST
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Nepal on a three-day tour
आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
भारतीय सेना अध्यक्ष जनरल बिपिन रावत सोमवार को तीन दिन के दौरे पर नेपाल पहुंच गए। वह यहां 250वें नेपाल सेना दिवस पर एक समारोह में शिरकत करेंगे। साथ ही वह महाशिवरात्रि उत्सव में हिस्सा लेंगे। जनरल रावत नेपाल के सेना प्रमुख राजेंद्र छेत्री के आमंत्रण पर नेपाल दौरे पर हैं। 

नेपाल सेना प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि जनरल रावत को सोमवार सुबह ही काठमांडू पहुंचना था लेकिन खराब मौसम की वजह से वह अपराह्न काठमांडू पहुंचे। भारतीय सेना प्रमुख आर्मी डे पर नेपाली सेना द्वारा आयोजित समारोह में विशेष अतिथि होंगे। दिवंगत राजा गोरखा पृथ्वी नारायण साह ने 1769 में दर्जनों छोटे-छोटे राज्यों को मिलाकर एक ग्रेटर नेपाल की स्थापना की थी। 

रावत की यह यात्रा नियमित है। दोनों सेनाओं के बीच यह पारंपरिक आदान-प्रदान है। इस अवसर पर जनरल रावत और नेपाल के सेना प्रमुख जनरल राजेंद्र छत्री नेपाली सेना के मुख्यालय में द्विपक्षीय वार्ता भी करेंगे। नेपाल में संवैधानिक चुनाव में वामगठबंधन की जीत के बाद विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के नेपाल दौरे के बाद रावत का यह दौरा अहम है। 
