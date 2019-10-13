शहर चुनें

Army, Assam Police and CRPF apprehend locally trained cadre of Boroland for possessing illegal arms

सेना, असम पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ ने पकड़ा बोडोलैंड का कैडर, कई अवैध हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, असम Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 02:47 PM IST
बोडोलैंड का प्रशिक्षित स्थानीय कैडर गिरफ्तार
बोडोलैंड का प्रशिक्षित स्थानीय कैडर गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय सेना की चिरांग यूनिट, असम पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के संयुक्त अभियान में एक राजू ब्रह्मा नाम के शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट ऑफ बोडोलैंड (सोंगबीजीत) का प्रशिक्षित स्थानीय कैडर है। उसके पास से अवैध हथियार बरामद हुए हैं। जिसमें सिंगल बोर राइफल, एके 47 की 10 लाइव राउंड गोलियां और हैंड ग्रेनेड (हथगोला) शामिल हैं। 
indian army assam police illegal arms
