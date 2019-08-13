शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Application for Atul Maheshwari Scholarship Examination 2019 from today, last date is 31 August

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा 2019 के लिए आवेदन आज से शुरू, अंतिम तिथि 31 अगस्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 07:22 PM IST
Application for Atul Maheshwari Scholarship Examination 2019 from today, last date is 31 August
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन द्वारा संचालित अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा-2019 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया आज से शुरू हो रही है। यह प्रक्रिया 31 अगस्त तक चलेगी। इसके लिए फाउंडेशन की वेबसाइट foundation.amarujala.com या फिर अमर उजाला की वेबसाइट amarujala.com पर या फिर इस लिंक https://www.amarujala.com/atul-maheshwari-chhatravritti-2019 पर जाकर फार्म भरा जा सकता है। फार्म में मांगी गई सभी जानकारियां देना अनिवार्य होगा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर चढ़ा #ManVsWild का खुमार, वायरल हो रहे पीएम मोदी- बेयर ग्रिल्स के ये मीम्स

12 अगस्त 2019

मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड
man vs wild modi
मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड के विशेष एपिसोड में बेयर ग्रिल्स और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Bear Grylls, narendramodi
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर चढ़ा #ManVsWild का खुमार, वायरल हो रहे पीएम मोदी- बेयर ग्रिल्स के ये मीम्स

12 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों के ये हैं बिजनेसमैन भाई, लाइमलाइट से रहते दूर और करोड़ों में करते कमाई

13 अगस्त 2019

ऐश्वर्या, अनुष्का, सुष्मिता
अनुष्का शर्मा और कर्णेश शर्मा
ऐश्वर्या राय और आदित्य राय
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और सिद्धार्थ कपूर
Bollywood

इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों के ये हैं बिजनेसमैन भाई, लाइमलाइट से रहते दूर और करोड़ों में करते कमाई

13 अगस्त 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

17 अगस्त को सूर्य का सिंह राशि में प्रवेश, सभी राशियों पर क्या असर

13 अगस्त 2019

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Invertis university

एमबीए करना चाहते हैं, यहां पर मिलता है 100 % प्लेसमेंट
Online fir
Lucknow

यूपी: बंद हुई मुंशी-दीवान की दुकान, सिफारिश, रिश्वत न गुहार, बस एक क्लिक में एफआईआर

13 अगस्त 2019

pm narendra Modi man vs wild show with host Bear Grylls 10 unknown facts
Dehradun

बेयर ग्रिल्स के साथ पीएम मोदी ने नहीं की खतरे की परवाह, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बहुत कुछ बयां

13 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

हीरो से कम नहीं है सुष्मिता सेन का भाई राजीव, 8 साल छोटी लड़की से कोर्ट में की शादी

13 अगस्त 2019

rajeev sen
charu asopa
rajeev sen, charu asopa
rajeev sen
Bollywood

हीरो से कम नहीं है सुष्मिता सेन का भाई राजीव, 8 साल छोटी लड़की से कोर्ट में की शादी

13 अगस्त 2019

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
Astrology

नौकरी या बिज़नेस? क्या है आपके लिए बेहतर जानिए करियर विशेषज्ञ से 99 रू० में।
विज्ञापन
atul maheshwari scholarship atul maheshwari scholarship form 2019 atul maheshwari scholarship 2019 date amar ujala
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इसरो
India News

इसरो को चाहिए आपके बनाए सैटेलाइट्स, जानें अब तक स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा तैयार कितने उपग्रह अंतरिक्ष में गए

13 अगस्त 2019

Independence day
Education

Independence day 2019: भारत के साथ इन तीन देशों में भी मनाया जाता है स्वतंत्रता दिवस

12 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Palak
Bollywood

सौतेले पिता की गिरफ्तारी के बाद श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी पलक ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताई पूरी सच्चाई

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुष्कर्म के लंबित मामलों से निपटने के लिए 2 अक्तूबर से शुरू हो सकती हैं विशेष अदालतें

13 अगस्त 2019

Mika Singh And Dawood Ibrahim
Bollywood

मुशर्रफ के रिश्तेदार की पार्टी में हुई 'मीका सिंह नाइट', ISI अधिकारी और दाउद का परिवार हुआ शामिल

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
इंडियन स्पेश रिसर्च ऑरगेनाइजेशन (इसरो) के पचास साल 15 अगस्त को पूरे हो रहे हैं।
Blog

इसरो 50 सालः भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन और पंडित नेहरू

13 अगस्त 2019

mohnish behl
Bollywood

सलमान के संस्कारी भइया बन मोहनीश बहल हुए थे हिट, सालों बाद काम ना मिलने पर कही थी ये बात

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आर्मी में राइफलमैन को डीटीसी बस ने कुचला, कोर्ट ने कहा-1.17 करोड़ मुआवजा दो

13 अगस्त 2019

fruits and vegetables
India News

रेडिएशन के जरिए अमेरिका-यूरोप में बढ़ेगा फल-सब्जियों का निर्यात

13 अगस्त 2019

Chandrima Shaha
India News

चंद्रिमा शाहा बनीं विज्ञान अकादमी की पहली महिला अध्यक्ष

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह और सत्यपाल मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

क्या 15 अगस्त को कश्मीर के लालचौक पर तिरंगा फहराएंगे केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह?

क्या भाजपा अध्यक्ष और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह 15 अगस्त को श्रीनगर के लाल चौक पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराने जाएंगे? सवाल लाख टके का है। केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालय में इस तरह के सवाल पर कोई सुगबुगाहट नहीं है।

13 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Supreme court on Jammu and Kashmir situation
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदी हटाने का आदेश देने से इंकार, कहा- स्थिति बहुत संवेदनशील

13 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जवाब दाखिल नहीं करने पर सात राज्यों पर जुर्माना लगाया

13 अगस्त 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
India News

पुलवामा के बहाने दिग्विजय का हमला, 'सवाल उठाने वाले को गद्दार करार दे दिया जाता है'

13 अगस्त 2019

रामविलास पासवान
India News

पांचसितारा होटलों को केला और अंडे की ज्यादा कीमत वसूलने पर सफाई देनी चाहिए: पासवान

13 अगस्त 2019

एसडीएफ के दस विधायक भाजपा में शामिल
India News

सिक्किम में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, चामलिंग की पार्टी के दस विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

13 अगस्त 2019

श्रीनगर में तैनात सुरक्षा बल
India News

इंटरनेट से घाटी में बवाल? सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को मिली पिछले 72 घंटे की रिपोर्ट

13 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राज्यपाल के निमंत्रण पर राहुल गांधी बोले- हमें विमान नहीं घूमने की स्वतंत्रता चाहिए

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम दिकॉम टी एस्टेट ने बेची अनोखी चाय, 75 हजार रुपये प्रति किलो बेचकर बनाया 'रिकॉर्ड'

13 अगस्त 2019

डॉक्टर सैयद शहरीश असगर-पीडी नित्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर में तैनात इन दो महिला अधिकारियों की हो रही तारीफ, तनाव के बीच निभा रहीं अहम भूमिका

13 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

पाकिस्तान के साथ ही शुरू हो गई थी खालिस्तान की मांग

1947 को हमारा देश आजाद हुआ और दो हिस्सों में बंट गया। इसी बंटवारे के साथ बंटा था पंजाब, जिसका बड़ा भाग पाकिस्तान के पास चला गया।

13 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:00

गवर्नर सत्यपाल मलिक के ऑफर को राहुल ने स्वीकारा, बोले-प्लेन मत भेजिए, मिलने की आजादी दीजिए

13 अगस्त 2019

इसरो 4:45

क्या आने वाले समय में नासा को पीछे छोड़ पाएगा इसरो

13 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर पर इमाम मोहम्मद तौहिदी की पाक को दो टूक 1:59

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर इस्लामिक स्कॉलर इमाम मोहम्मद तौहिदी की पाक को दो टूक

13 अगस्त 2019

370 हटाने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी का पहला बयान 0:59

कश्मीर से 370 हटाए जाने के बाद प्रियंका का पहला बयान

13 अगस्त 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: क्या विवादित स्थल पर मंदिर था? सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हुई बहस

13 अगस्त 2019

शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' वाले बयान पर फंसे थरूर, अदालत ने जारी किया गिरफ्तारी वारंट

13 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर पर चुनाव आयोग की बैठक, केंद्र से मंजूरी के बाद शुरू होगा परिसीमन

13 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता के परिजनों के खिलाफ दर्ज 20 मामलों की स्थिति रिपोर्ट नहीं लेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदंबरम
India News

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी ने कहा: चिदंबरम धरती पर केवल बोझ

13 अगस्त 2019

सैयद अली शाह गिलानी
India News

भारत के खिलाफ प्रोपेगेंडा चलाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई, गिलानी समते आठ के ट्विटर खाते बंद

13 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited