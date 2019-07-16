शहर चुनें

Anusuiya Uikey appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh & Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of Andhra Pradesh

अनुसुइया उइके छत्तीसगढ़ की और विश्व भूषण हरिचंदन बने आंध्र प्रदेश के राज्यपाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 06:18 PM IST
अनुसुइया उइके (फाइल फोटो)
अनुसुइया उइके (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने छत्तीसगढ़ और आंध्र प्रदेश के नए राज्यपालों के नामों को मंजूरी दी। अनुसुइया उइके को छ्त्तीसगढ़ का राज्यपाल नियुक्त किया गया है। वहीं, विश्व भूषण हरिचंदन को आंध्र प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है। 
anusuiya uikey अनुसुइया उइके governor of chhattisgarh biswa bhusan harichandan governor of andhra pradesh विश्व भूषण हरिचंदन
