India News

अनूप कुमार सिंह बने एनएसजी के नए महानिदेशक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 07:03 PM IST
नेशनल सिक्योरिटी गॉर्डस (एनएसजी) में नए महानिदेशक की नियुक्ति हुई है। गुजरात कैडर के आईपीएस अनूप कुमार सिंह को एनएसजी का नया महानिदेशक नियुक्त किया गया है। 
दो महीने पहले एनएसजी के महानिदेशक के पद से आईपीएस सुदीप लखटकिया की सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद से यह पद खाली था।   
Recommended

एनएसजी स्थापना दिवस पर पहुंचे अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

एनएसजी स्थापना दिवस पर बोले शाह: कश्मीर में आतंकवाद के समूल खात्मे के लिए 370 हटाया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

एनएसजी
India News

स्कूल में घुस गए आतंकी, तो एनएसजी के जवानों ने आतंकियों को दिया कुछ ऐसे जवाब

15 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सशस्त्र सैन्य बल
Education

क्या आप जानते हैं सेनाओं के वो वाक्य, जिनसे झलकता है हमारे सैनिकों का शौर्य व पराक्रम

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत की सैन्य ताकत
India News

हवा, जमीन, पानी... सैन्य ताकत में भारत से कितना पीछे है पाकिस्तान

8 अक्टूबर 2019

विशेष सुरक्षा समूह - एसपीजी
India News

एसपीजी, एनएसजी और अन्य सुरक्षा बल इस तरह करते हैं देश की वीआईपी हस्तियों की सुरक्षा

28 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी सरकार की बड़ी योजना, 50 लाख हेक्टेयर जमीन बनाएंगे उपजाऊ, 75 लाख लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

28 अगस्त 2019

nsg nsg director general anup kumar singh ips
संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएम पद पर शिवसेना-भाजपा में बढ़ी तकरार, उद्धव ठाकरे ने की अहम बैठक रद्द

29 अक्टूबर 2019

स्टेशन पर वृद्ध महिला से बात करते आरपीएफ के जवान
Agra

शर्मनाक: रात में बीमार 'बूढ़ी मां' को बेसहारा छोड़ गए 'अपने', रेलवे स्टेशन पर कराहती मिली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajay Devgn Family
Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

भैयादूज विशेष: असलियत में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सितारे, यकीनन कोई नहीं जानता होगा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

celebs children
Bollywood

जानिए किस स्कूल में पढ़ते हैं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के बच्चे?, फीस सुनकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Humaira Arshad
World

इमरान के 'मिशन कश्मीर' की खुली पोल, पॉप सिंगर संग झूमते दिखे कई पाकिस्तानी जनरल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

mercury jupiter and venus in scorpio impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

तीन ग्रह बुध, बृहस्पति और शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में मिलन, जानिए किसके लिए शुभ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

US Special Forces
World

अमेरिका ने ISIS सरगना बगदादी के शव के साथ क्या किया, जानिए यहां

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सुमित कुमार फाइल फोटो
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में नया मोड़, मृतक सुमित के परिजन करेंगे धर्म परिवर्तन! पढ़ें क्या है वजह

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

सपना पूरा होने से पहले ही छोड़ गया दुनिया, पिछले दिनों ही सिंगापुर में अमन को मिली थी नौकरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अगर आप मोटे हैं और इस बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं, तो उपचार का प्रभाव आधा हो जाएगा

कुछ बीमारी ऐसा होती हैं, जिनका इलाज तो है, दवाएं भी हैं, इसके बावजूद उनके उपचार का प्रभाव आधा होता है। ऐसे मरीजों पर इलाज का प्रभाव आधा उस स्थिति में होता है, जब वे साथ-साथ किसी दूसरी बीमारी से भी पीड़ित होते हैं।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएम पद पर शिवसेना-भाजपा में बढ़ी तकरार, उद्धव ठाकरे ने की अहम बैठक रद्द

29 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हाइटेक होगा दिल्ली का ये चुनाव, सोशल मीडिया पर भाजपा ने कसी कमर

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला और उनके पिता अजय चौटाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजय चौटाला को फरलो देने से आरएसएस भी नाराज, कांग्रेस को थमाया बड़ा मुद्दा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

यूरोपियन सांसदों के कश्मीर दौरे पर आपत्ति नहीं, लेकिन हमें क्यों रोका: गुलाम नबी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गो एयर
India News

डीजीसीए ने गो-एयर को भी 13 ए320 नियो विमानों के पीडब्लू इंजन बदलने को कहा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हरियाणा के सबक से दिल्ली में सतर्क हुई कांग्रेस, सभी गुटों को एक साथ लाने की कोशिशें तेज

29 अक्टूबर 2019

महिला पुलिसकर्मी का हालचाल जानते हुए राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, वित्त मंत्री और वित्त राज्यमंत्री
India News

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान महिला सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल, राष्ट्रपति और वित्तमंत्री ने जाना हालचाल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
India News

भारत के यूरोपीय संघ के साथ कैसे हैं रिश्ते?

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तमिलनाडु में अगले 24 घंटों में भारी बारिश संभव, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अधिकारियों पर फिर गिरी गिरिराज सिंह की गाज, ‘आयुष्मान भारत योजना’ की ले रहे थे समीक्षा बैठक

केन्द्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र बेगूसराय के दौरे पर आयुष्मान भारत कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक की। इस दौरान गिरिराज सिंह आयुष्मान भारत कार्यक्रम ठीक से लागू नहीं करने को लेकर अधिकारियों की जमकर क्लास ली।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कांग्रेस 3:23

यूरोपियन सांसदों के कश्मीर दौरे पर आपत्ति नहीं, लेकिन हमें क्यों रोका: गुलाम नबी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में स्मॉग 2:15

दिल्ली एनसीआर में स्मॉग का कहर, अस्थमा मरीजों के लिए घातक जहरीली हवा से ऐसे करें अपना बचाव

29 अक्टूबर 2019

कानपुर 1:25

कानपुर: भैया-दूज मनाने जेल में पहुंची बहनें, भाइयों से अपराध न करने का लिया वचन

29 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान के साथ पीएम मोदी 1:52

रियाद में प्रिंस सलमान के मंत्रियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, द्विपक्षीय वार्ता और डिनर का भी है कार्यक्रम

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद: आईआईटी के छात्र ने कैंपस बिल्डिंग से कूद कर की आत्महत्या

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बच्चों ने सीएम को लिखा पत्र
India News

पानी की मांग के लिए बच्चों का सीएम को पत्र, कहा- पांच साल से कर रहे इंतजार

29 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद संजय काकड़े
India News

भाजपा सांसद का दावा- शिवसेना में टूट, पार्टी के संपर्क में 45 विधायक

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गाड़ी पर विज्ञापन
India News

विज्ञापन के जरिए वकालत करने वालों पर बार काउंसिल सख्त, कई के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

29 अक्टूबर 2019

चक्रवात
India News

मुंबई से 980 किमी पश्चिम में स्थित है तूफान क्यार, 31 अक्तूबर तक कमजोर होने की संभावना

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: हिंदू-मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने 100 पुरुषों के साथ मनाया 'भाई फोंटा'

29 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
