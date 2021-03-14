शहर चुनें

Antilia Scorpio case LIVE update : NIA seizes Innova car Mumbai Police in connection with Antilia case Sachin Vaze mansukh hiren sanjay raut shivsena Bjp

एंटीलिया मामले में बड़ा खुलासा : स्कॉर्पियो को पार्क कर जिस इनोवा में भागा था संदिग्ध, वो मुंबई पुलिस की निकली

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 01:18 PM IST
मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर मिली गाड़ी
मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर मिली गाड़ी - फोटो : Video Grab
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में मुकेश अंबानी के घर एंटीलिया के बाहर विस्फोटक से लदी स्कॉर्पियो मिलने के मामले में एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि एंटीलिया के बाहर स्कॉर्पियो को पार्क कर संदिग्ध आरोपी जिस इनोवा से फरार हुआ था, वो मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की थी। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

