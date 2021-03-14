एंटीलिया मामले में बड़ा खुलासा : स्कॉर्पियो को पार्क कर जिस इनोवा में भागा था संदिग्ध, वो मुंबई पुलिस की निकली

The Innova Car brought to NIA office last night is the car seen in CCTV, tailing the Scorpio in which the Gelatin was planted near Antilia: NIA Sources #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gcyQTpJwY5— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
