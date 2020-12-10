शहर चुनें
कर्नाटक विधानसभा में गौहत्या विरोधी बिल पास, भाजपा नेताओं ने गाय की पूजा कर जताई खुशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 02:45 PM IST
भाजपा नेताओं ने की गाय की पूजा
भाजपा नेताओं ने की गाय की पूजा - फोटो : ANI

कर्नाटक विधानसभा में गुरुवार को गौहत्या विरोधी बिल पास किया गया। बिल के पास होने के बाद भाजपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। राजधानी बंगलूरू में भाजपा नेताओं ने कार्यकर्ताओं ने गाय की पूजा करके खुशी जताई। 
india news national anti-cow slaughter bill karnataka state assembly bengaluru

