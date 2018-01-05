Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   another fire breaks out accident happened in Mumbai where beallasis road building faces the problem

एक और आग हादसे का शिकार बनी मुंबई, बिल्डिंग की बेसमेंट में लगी भीषण आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:09 PM IST
another fire breaks out accident happened in Mumbai where beallasis road building faces the problem
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पिछले हफ्ते से आग हादसों का शिकार बन रही महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई एक बार इसकी चपेट में आ गई है। आग बेलासिस रोड पर स्थित जिया बिल्डिंग की बेसमेंट में लगी है। न्यूज एजेंसी एनएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक दमकल की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि, अभी जान-माल के कोई नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है।  

 
mumbai fire breaks out fire accident in mumbai maharashtra jia building

Spotlight

padman actor akshay kumar says Women are mistreated during their menstruation period
Bollywood

पीरियड्स और सेनिटरी नैपकिन के बारे में ये बात बताते हुए अक्षय कुमार को आई शर्म, जानें क्या कह गए

5 जनवरी 2018

nora fatehi dance arabic version of swag se swagat song tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने जिस अंदाज में किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत' कटरीना को भूल जाएंगे

5 जनवरी 2018

police says 29 year old man who claimed to be aishwarya rai son may face leagal action
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय को मां बताने वाले 29 साल के इस शख्स के बारे में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, सामने आया हर एक सच

5 जनवरी 2018

arbaaz khan spotted with mystery girl found love again
Bollywood

तलाक के 7 महीने बाद अरबाज की ऐसी तस्वीर आई सामने, मलाइका के पैरों तले खिसक जाएगी जमीन

5 जनवरी 2018

senada nurkic shocking revealation she slept with men for money
Hollywood

टीवी स्टार का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'अगर पैसे सही मिलें तो किसी के सा‌थ सोने में परहेज नहीं',

4 जनवरी 2018

dharmendra celebrate new year with his first wife prakash kaur
Bollywood

40 साल बाद पहली पत्नी प्रकाश कौर के साथ नजर आए धर्मेंद्र, बेटे बॉबी-सनी बने पास आने की वजह

4 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff disha patani starrer baaghi 2 will release on 30th march
Bollywood

'झांसी की रानी' के सामने 'बागी' के तेवर पड़े फीके, बदलनी पड़ी रिलीज की तारीख

4 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan fake son sangeeth kumar rai telling lie about abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

VIDEO...तो क्या सच में साथ नहीं रहते अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या, जानिए क्या है इस दावे का असली सच

4 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 i am not brother anybody priyank sharma on benafsha soonawalla
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में बेनाफ्शा के साथ बिस्तर में सोते थे, बाहर होते ही प्रियांक ने खोली पोल

4 जनवरी 2018

UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2017 results declared check here
Career Plus

UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2017: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

4 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

congress issues whip to its MP for present in rajya sabha for triple talaq debate
India News

राज्यसभा में फिर गूंजेगा तीन तलाक मुद्दा, कांग्रेस ने सभी सांसदों को मौजूद रहने के दिए आदेश

कांग्रेस की ओर से इसी के चलते अपने सांसदों को व्हिप जारी की गई है और आदेश दिए गए हैं कि वे राज्यसभा में मौजूद रहें।

5 जनवरी 2018

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian army killled ten pakistani rangers and Destroys Posts
India News

भारतीय सेना ने लिया जवान की शहादत का बदला, ढेर किए 10 पाक रेंजर्स

4 जनवरी 2018

After army only rss can save indians, Ex supreme court judge says

बोले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज- सेना के बाद केवल आरएसएस ही भारतीयों की रक्षा कर सकता है

4 जनवरी 2018

Cold wave in North India Effect of cold Train and flight delayed due to Fog
India News

उत्तर भारत में ठंड का कहर: यूपी में 5 की मौत, ट्रेन और फ्लाइट पर कोहरे की मार

5 जनवरी 2018

Fir registered against CM Mamata Banerjee over NRC remark
India News

ममता पर FIR, केंद्र पर बंगालियों को खदेड़ने का लगाया था आरोप

5 जनवरी 2018

Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote brain behind Maharashtra pune bhima koregaon violence
India News

महाराष्ट्र हिंसा के पीछे है संभाजी भिड़े और मिलिंद एकबोटे का दिमाग

3 जनवरी 2018

sources says nitin patel is not happy with rupani cabinet and gives threats of resignation
India News

नाराज नितिन पटेल को हार्दिक का ऑफर- 10 MLA लाओ, कांग्रेस में दिलाऊंगा सम्मान

30 दिसंबर 2017

bhima Koregaon voilence: RSS agenda of samarsata for dalit faces danger situation
India News

कोरेगांव जातीय जंग: भगवा मंसूबों पर फिरा पानी, संघ के समरसता अभियान को झटका 

4 जनवरी 2018

BJP MP Nepal Singh Said There is no country where the army personnel do not die
India News

बीजेपी सांसद के बिगड़े बोल- 'हर देश में मरते हैं सेना के जवान, रोज मरते रहेंगे'

2 जनवरी 2018

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP government for triple talaq bill
India News

ट्रिपल तलाक बिल पर 'दीदी' ने की खिंचाई, बोलीं- महिलाओं की मुश्किलें बढ़ना तय

3 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

इंफोसिस के नए CEO की सैलरी जानकर आपके भी उड़ जाएंगे होश

देश की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी आईटी कंपनी इंफोसिस कंपनी के नए सीईओ और एमडी सलिल पारेख की सैलरी सुनकर सभी के होश उड़ गए हैं। सलिल पारेख को कुल 16.25 करोड़ की सैलरी मिला करेगी। हालांकि ये सैलेरी इंफोसिस के सीईओ रहे विशाल सिक्का से काफी कम है। 

5 जनवरी 2018

PIYUSH GOYAL CLAIMS INDIAN RAILWAY WILL BE FIRST TOTALLY ELECTRIFIED RAILWAY IN THE WORLD 1:06

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल का दावा, इस मामले में पूरी दुनिया में भारतीय रेल होगी प्रथम

5 जनवरी 2018

Two women tricked to Saudi Arab by travel agent, family seeks government's help 3:06

ब्यूटीशियन की नौकरी का झांसा देकर सऊदी ले गए और करा रहे ये काम

4 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTANI INTRUDER KILLED IN ARNIA JAMMU & KASHMIR BY BSF 1:32

VIDEO: जम्मू में पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए का BSF ने किया ये हष्र

4 जनवरी 2018

arun jaitaly present the tripal talaq bill in rajyasabha 3:01

विपक्ष के रवैये से मुस्लिम महिलाओं के साथ होगा अन्याय

4 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

jet airways pilots fight in mid flight where male pilot slap his colleague female pilot
India News

आसमान में ही भिड़े जेट एयरवेज के पायलट, महिला को-पायलट को थप्पड़ मारा

4 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai: Fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol, 4 Dead and 7 injured persons
India News

मुंबई: एक हफ्ते में दूसरा हादसा, मरोल इलाके की इमारत में लगी आग, 4 की मौत

4 जनवरी 2018

RSS says anti indian brigage hands in maharashtra violence
India News

RSS ने कहा- महाराष्ट्र हिंसा में भारत विरोधी ब्रिगेड का हाथ

4 जनवरी 2018

today Jagruti Yatra will reached in Deoria
National

संकल्पों के पथ पर उम्मीदों की ट्रेन देवरिया पहुंची, 15 दिन में 800 किमी तय करेगी जागृति यात्रा

3 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai: Flying lanterns ban by police in the city ahead of new year 2018 celebration
India News

मुंबई: न्यू ईयर पर न हो कमला मिल आग जैसा हादसा, सरकार ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

30 दिसंबर 2017

Mumbai: Police issues look out notice against all the accused of KamalaMills fire
India News

मुंबई: पब मालिक के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज, मकानों पर चला BMC का हथौड़ा

30 दिसंबर 2017

mumbai kamala mills compound fire issue raises in loksabha where BJP and shivsena comments on it
India News

मुंबई आग हादसे पर बोलीं जया बच्चन- भूल भूलिया है कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड

29 दिसंबर 2017

Fire breaks out in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Many injured
India News

रेस्टोरेंट से शुरू हुई आग और धू-धू कर जल उठा कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड, 14 की मौत

29 दिसंबर 2017

Mumbai: Fire at Kamala Mills Compound, TV channels like ET Now, Mirror Now broadcast affected
India News

कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड में मिरर नाऊ और टाइम्स नाऊ जैसे चैनल, रोकना पड़ा प्रसारण

29 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.