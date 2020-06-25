शहर चुनें
Andhra Pradesh: Three coaches of goods train derailed and caught fire between Surareddipalem and Tangutur stations

आंध्र प्रदेश: सुरेरीदीपलेम और तंगुतुर स्टेशनों के बीच मालगाड़ी के तीन डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, डिब्बों में लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 11:45 AM IST
मालगाड़ी के डिब्बों में लगी आग
मालगाड़ी के डिब्बों में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

आंध्र प्रदेश में कल देर रात सुरेरीदीपलेम और तंगुतुर स्टेशनों के बीच एक मालगाड़ी के तीन डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए और उनमें आग लग गई। पटरी से उतरे डिब्बे तेल के टैंकर ले जा रहे थे। इस संबंध में रेलवे के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि इस घटना की वजह से चार ट्रेनों के मार्ग परिवर्तित किए गए हैं।
andhra pradesh train derailed

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

