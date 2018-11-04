Andhra Pradesh: Railway Protection Force (RPF) yesterday conducted raids at various travel agencies in Visakhapatnam, Bobbili & Srikakulam involved in generating reserved tickets with fake ID proofs&user names. During raids 495 reserved tickets worth Rs 8.36 lakhs were recovered. pic.twitter.com/fC9BMMl9w8— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
राफेल सौदे को लेकर सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के बीच आरोप- प्रत्यारोप का दौर अभी भी जारी है। मौजूदा मामले में हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड की ओर से कहा गया है कि उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी नहीं थी कि पिछले राफेल सौदे को एनडीए की सरकार रद्द कर चुकी है।
3 नवंबर 2018