Andhra Pradesh : RPF raided travel agencies and recovered reserved tickets worth 8.36 lacs rupees

आंध्र प्रदेश : आरपीएफ ने ट्रैवेल एजेंसियों पर छापेमारी कर जब्त किए 8.36 लाख के आरक्षित टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापट्टनम Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 01:49 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh : RPF raided travel agencies and recovered reserved tickets worth 8.36 lacs rupees
आंध्र प्रदेश में शनिवार को रेलवे सुरक्षा बल (आरपीएफ) ने ट्रैवेल एजेंसियों पर छापेमारी की कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान पुलिस को करीब 8.36 लाख रुपये कीमत के 495 आरक्षित टिकट मिले हैं। आरपीएफ ने यह कार्रवाई विशाखापट्टनम, बोब्बिली और श्रीककुलम स्थित ट्रैवेल एजेंसियों पर की। जानकारी के मुताबिक ये ट्रैवेल एजेंसियां फक्री पहचान पत्र और यूजर नेम की सहायता से टिकट आरक्षित करवाते थे। 
